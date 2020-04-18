Pandemic costing youth sports millions, creating uncertainty
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer
DALLAS (AP) - Youth sports leagues are bracing for even bigger financial losses with no end in sight for the shutdown of activity because of the new coronavirus outbreak. Youth sports is a $25 billion U.S. industry and it is indeed on a tightrope in many ways at the moment. Communities with sprawling, empty fields and arenas are losing millions of dollars with lucrative tournaments canceled or postponed. Team sports participation dipped after the 2008 recession. So officials wonder what youth sports will look like when kids begin to return to fields and courts.
