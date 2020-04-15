Pandemic hinders Brownsville family’s mission to feed, clothe the homeless

BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville family is working hard to feed and clothe homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic. However, they need help to continue their mission.

Brian Crisp does a lot of the heavy lifting, but credits his wife, Camie, with the idea of starting up The Red Wagon Pantry.

They cook 300 meals every weekend. Generous portions for those who have little. They also help fill refrigerators.

A lack of charity status prevents major donations. The Crisps had filed to become a 501c3 organization, but then the pandemic happened, freezing the process. Now, their donations are lower than ever.

Anyone interested in helping can contact The Red Wagon Pantry at 956-371-9293.

