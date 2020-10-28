Panel discussion offers resources for survivors of domestic violence
Survivors of domestic violence held a virtual panel discussion Tuesday to share their stories — and resources for people experiencing abuse.
The panel discussion, which was part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, highlighted resources for people struggling with domestic violence.
Panelists said domestic violence affects both men and women. They've also noticed an increase in reports of domestic violence since the coronavirus pandemic started.
Mujeres Unidas offers a crisis hotline and emergency shelter. To reach Mujeres Unidas, call (800) 580-4879.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Panel discussion offers resources for survivors of domestic violence
-
Fact-checking websites help voters spot 'fake news'
-
Consumer News: Halloween Dangers We Lose Sight Of
-
Judge unfazed by theft of campaign sign, vows to keep working to...
-
Texas Rising works to increase turnout by young voters