Panel discussion offers resources for survivors of domestic violence

4 hours 19 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, October 27 2020 Oct 27, 2020 October 27, 2020 9:47 PM October 27, 2020 in News - Local
By: Christian Colón

Survivors of domestic violence held a virtual panel discussion Tuesday to share their stories — and resources for people experiencing abuse.

The panel discussion, which was part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, highlighted resources for people struggling with domestic violence.

Panelists said domestic violence affects both men and women. They've also noticed an increase in reports of domestic violence since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Mujeres Unidas offers a crisis hotline and emergency shelter. To reach Mujeres Unidas, call (800) 580-4879.

