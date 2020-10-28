Panel discussion offers resources for survivors of domestic violence

Survivors of domestic violence held a virtual panel discussion Tuesday to share their stories — and resources for people experiencing abuse.

The panel discussion, which was part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, highlighted resources for people struggling with domestic violence.

Panelists said domestic violence affects both men and women. They've also noticed an increase in reports of domestic violence since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Mujeres Unidas offers a crisis hotline and emergency shelter. To reach Mujeres Unidas, call (800) 580-4879.

