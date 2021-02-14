Panel says federal judge pursued inappropriate relationships

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A panel of federal judges in New Orleans has found that a federal magistrate judge "inappropriately pursued social relationships" with an attorney who practices before him and with a court employee.

The findings by a committee of the Judicial Council of the 5th Circuit are posted on the website of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals .

The 5th Circuit covers federal courts in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The identity and location of the magistrate judge was not disclosed.

The Nov. 9 memo says the complaint against the judge did not allege physical contact or that the judge used his position to coerce the women to socialize with him. It says the judge acknowledged that his behavior was "problematic," took responsibility for it and apologized in writing to the women.

