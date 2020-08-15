Parades attempt to improve census participation
ARISE organized a parade Friday in Donna, attempting to make people aware of the U.S. Census and improve participation rates.
People without internet access can't complete the census online — and may not be aware of the census at all, according to organizers.
In addition to completing the census online, people may respond by mail or by phone.
For more details, visit: 2020Census.gov
