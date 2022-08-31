Parent arrested after 4-year-old child found with loaded handgun on campus, Corpus Christi police say

A 30-year-old man is in custody after Corpus Christi police said his 4-year-old child was found with a loaded handgun on campus Wednesday.

Officers responded to a school campus on the 1100 block of Villarreal Drive at around 9:15 a.m. in reference to the student who was in possession of the handgun, the Corpus Christi Police Department stated in a news release.

Police secured the weapon upon arrival.

“Investigators arrived at the residence of the student and were able to identify the owners of the handgun, which were identified as the parents of the child,” the news release stated.

Paul Torres was arrested and charged with making a firearm accessible to children and for abandoning or endangering a child, police said.

The department urged the public to make sure all firearms and ammunition are safely stored and out of reach from children.