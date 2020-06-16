Parents of US man held in Moscow demand fair trial for son

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The parents of a former U.S. Marine who has been jailed for nearly a year in Moscow on charges that he assaulted police officers are urging the court system and government to ensure a fair trial for their son. The parents of Trevor Reed spoke Monday to The Associated Press as a Russian court sentenced another American man to more than a decade in prison in an unrelated espionage case. Reed’s trial began earlier this year and continues June 30. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.