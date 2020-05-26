Parties target control of state legislatures, redistricting

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The nation's fight against the coronavirus has focused a political spotlight on the power wielded by President Donald Trump and state governors. Yet Republicans and Democrats have been quietly preparing for a major election-year battle over the control of state legislatures, which in many states will determine how congressional and legislative districts are drawn after the census. The Republican State Leadership Committee is releasing a list this week of 115 targeted legislative districts in a dozen states currently held by Democrats but carried by Trump in 2016. National Democratic groups have set similar targets.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.