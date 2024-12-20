Peñitas alista un festival navideño con fuegos artificiales
Greysi Arteaga, representante de Big G'S Fireworks LLC, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad de Peñitas al próximo evento de fuegos artificiales en la ciudad.
Fecha: sábado 28 de diciembre
Hora: de 3 p. m. a 9 p. m.
Ubicación: 2510 E. Expressway 83, Peñitas, TX
Disfruta:
-Lucha libre
-Música en vivo
-Saltos a la luna para los niños
¡No te pierdas esta increíble noche llena de diversión, emoción y un espectacular show de fuegos artificiales! Trae a tus amigos y familiares y ¡celebremos juntos!
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Prescription Health: Growing concern over strokes striking earlier
-
Suspects charged in Edinburg auto theft investigation
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Providing care to expectant mothers
-
Cameron County announces $264 million project to modernize Gateway International Bridge
-
Edinburg police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
-
Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Weslaco's Lola Reyes signs to Temple College Softball
-
Hidalgo's Rosbel Barrera signs with Western Texas College