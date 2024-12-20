x

Peñitas alista un festival navideño con fuegos artificiales

Peñitas alista un festival navideño con fuegos artificiales
3 hours 3 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, December 20 2024 Dec 20, 2024 December 20, 2024 2:28 PM December 20, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Greysi Arteaga, representante de Big G'S Fireworks LLC, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad de Peñitas al próximo evento de fuegos artificiales en la ciudad. 

Fecha: sábado 28 de diciembre

Hora: de 3 p. m. a  9 p. m. 

Ubicación: 2510 E. Expressway 83, Peñitas, TX

Disfruta:

-Lucha libre

-Música en vivo

-Saltos a la luna para los niños

¡No te pierdas esta increíble noche llena de diversión, emoción y un espectacular show de fuegos artificiales! Trae a tus amigos y familiares y ¡celebremos juntos!

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days