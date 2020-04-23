Peñitas man charged on several counts after barricading self in home

Jose Daniel Berrones (Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office)

A Peñitas man was charged on multiple counts, including child endangerment, after barricading himself in his home.

At around 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, officials with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and McAllen Police Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Jose Daniel Berrones at his residence on FM 2221, west of Tom Gill Road. He was wanted on multiple charges out of both agencies, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the charges Berrones was facing with the departments include evading arrest with a previous conviction, resisting arrest search or transport, assault on a public servant, tampering with physical evidence and robbery.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies and police officers arrived, they met with Berrones’ wife who said her husband was inside the home with his 8-year-old son. Authorities made several attempts to have the 34-year-old surrender, but he refused.

After an hour, officials say the law enforcement officers gained entry into the home and discovered Berrones and his son hiding in the attic. The 8-year-old was found “sweating profusely” and looked dehydrated. Paramedics arrived soon after and treated both Berrones and his son.

Berrones was taken into custody and added to his list of charges was one count of endangering a child, a state felony. Officials say he faces up to two years in state jail and up to a $10,000 fine.