Peñitas Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 83-year-old woman
The Peñitas Police Department issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning for a missing 83-year-old woman.
Odilia Morin was last seen walking at 1:30 a.m. early Tuesday near the 1500 block Diamond Avenue in Peñitas.
Morin, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, is described as a white woman with brown eyes, white hair, approximately 5'3" in height and weighing 149 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a maroon striped sweater with grey pants.
Officials say Morin's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.
Anyone with information about Morin's whereabouts is asked to call the Peñitas Police Department at 956-402-4700.
More News
News Video
-
City of McAllen, Catholic Charities Respite Center prepare for migrant surge
-
McAllen man indicted on capital murder charge in connection death of ex-wife
-
Uber Driver's car stolen while on the clock
-
Hundreds line up for San Benito COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic
-
'He made an immeasurable impact': Community mourns the loss of UTRGV men's...