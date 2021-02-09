Peñitas Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 83-year-old woman

Credit: Peñitas Police Department

The Peñitas Police Department issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning for a missing 83-year-old woman.

Odilia Morin was last seen walking at 1:30 a.m. early Tuesday near the 1500 block Diamond Avenue in Peñitas.

Morin, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, is described as a white woman with brown eyes, white hair, approximately 5'3" in height and weighing 149 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a maroon striped sweater with grey pants.

Officials say Morin's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with information about Morin's whereabouts is asked to call the Peñitas Police Department at 956-402-4700.