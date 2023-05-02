Peñitas residents left without a home due to weekend storm

Two families in Peñitas are looking to rebuild after last week’s storm that damaged the Valley’s electric system.

Jose Flores said the only things left from his mobile home is a couch and some furniture left behind. He said the family of seven moved in five months ago, and now has to start all over.

Not too far from him, another Peñitas family had part of their roof torn off their home by the strong winds.

Hector Chavez said the strong winds not only damaged his home, but also his daughter's, as part of her roof also came off.

Both families say they are grateful no one was hurt, but the damage is so significant that they’re left without a home.

Watch the video above for the full story.

