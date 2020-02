Peñitas woman finds 4 dogs dead, possibly poisoned

PENITAS – Six dogs were possibly poisoned in Hidalgo County – only two dogs survived.

Brenda Cantu from Peñitas says she found the dogs in and around her property Sunday.

Cantu says the dogs don’t belong to her but she would feed them to make sure they didn’t go hungry.

For more information watch the video above.