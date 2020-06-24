Pentagon identifies US Army soldier who died in Jordan

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon has identified a U.S. Army soldier who died Tuesday in Jordan. The Defense Department announced Wednesday that Spc. Nick Bravo Regules, 20, from Largo, Florida, died Tuesday from a non-combat-related incident. The incident is under investigation. Regules, 20, was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Brigade out of Fort Bliss, Texas.

