'People are still struggling out there': Hidalgo County holds food distribution event for community

Vehicles lined up Thursday night during Hidalgo County’s last pop-up event that aimed to provide relief to residents with hundreds of pounds of food and more.

“We still get calls in the city, people asking for any type of assistance, whether its food, whether it’s if we can help them out with their water bills,” said San Juan Mayor Mario Garza. “People are still struggling out there. The pandemic is not over.”

Across four cities in the past two weeks, Hidalgo County has been able to assist 2,000 families during the pop-up events. The funding for the operations mainly backed by the county’s American Rescue Plan Act — or ARPA.

With the county estimating that about $272 was spent for each family, an estimated $544,000 was used to make the event possible—just a sliver of the millions of dollars the county’s been given.

With families getting massive amounts of food to take home, simple items like cereal are able to bring out a smile to children. To others, the pop-up event gives the community a chance.

“It gives a lot of hope to a lot of families, because there’s families that can’t afford the basic necessities and it’s really a big help for everybody," said San Juan resident Leana Rivera. "It gives a lot of people hope out here."

Although this was the county’s fourth and final stop, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez says that continued assistance is likely.

“As we become aware of the needs of our people, then we have to do our job and take care of it,” Cortez said.