People at McAllen Target evacuated after AC unit causes light haze

People at a McAllen Target store were evacuated Saturday after an AC unit caused a light haze.

According to Deputy Chief Fire Marshall Gerald Williamson an issue with one of the roof mounted AC units caused a “light haze”.

The McAllen Fire Department isolated the source and turned the AC unit off, according to Williamson.

Williamson said the store is now safe and everyone was let back in.