People gather in Harlingen to protest death of George Floyd
A large group of people gathered in Harlingen on Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd – a black man who was killed by a Minnesota police officer on May 25.
The group gathered on the 200 block of Harrison Avenue in Harlingen.
Protests have remained peaceful, even as two Harlingen police officers walked through the crowd with water, sports drinks and ice.
For more information watch the video above.
