Person of interest identified in connection with lockdown at Brownsville middle school

Photo credit: MGN Online

Police with the Brownsville Independent School District say they’ve identified a person of interest in connection with a threat against a Brownsville middle school that placed the campus on a soft lockdown Thursday.

Faulk Middle school was placed on a soft lockdown Thursday at noon after someone called the school and said “boom, bomb” before laughing and hanging up.

The soft lockdown lasted 30 minutes. Brownsville CISD police said the threat was not credible.

Police have not released details on the person of interest.