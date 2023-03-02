Person of interest identified in connection with lockdown at Brownsville middle school
Police with the Brownsville Independent School District say they’ve identified a person of interest in connection with a threat against a Brownsville middle school that placed the campus on a soft lockdown Thursday.
RELATED: No weapon found after gun scare places Weslaco High School on lockdown
Faulk Middle school was placed on a soft lockdown Thursday at noon after someone called the school and said “boom, bomb” before laughing and hanging up.
The soft lockdown lasted 30 minutes. Brownsville CISD police said the threat was not credible.
RELATED: Rio Hondo ISD confirms school threat was a hoax
Police have not released details on the person of interest.
