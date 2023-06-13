Persons of interest in Austin car thefts spotted in McAllen

Police say three people linked to a string of car thefts in the Austin area have been spotted in the Rio Grande Valley.

McAllen police say the three were spotted at a store on East Jackson in McAllen. Now they need help identifying and tracking them down. Police say they're driving in a white 4-door Chrysler 300.

If you know who they are or where to find them, call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.