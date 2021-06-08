Petition denied for former Indian Lake police chief

A petition from former Indian Lake Police Chief John Chambers to take another look at his case was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Chambers sought to have the nation's highest court review his case and clear him of his 2016 conviction of tampering with a government documents while he was police chief.

RELATED: Former Indian Lake Police Chief Receives 5 Years Probation

The U.S. Supreme Court kicked Chambers’ case back to the lower courts.

Chambers' case is set for a hearing before the 103rd District Court on Thursday, June 24.