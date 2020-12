Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed among 6 Valley hospitals

The Rio Grande Valley is set to receive nearly 15,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers as early as Tuesday.

Here is a list of hospitals that are expected to receive the vaccine.

DHR Health: 5,850 doses

Valley Baptist: 2,925 doses

UTRGV Health: 1,950 doses

Mission Regional: 1,950 doses

Rio Grande Regional: 975 doses

South Texas Health: 975 doses

Watch the video for the full story.