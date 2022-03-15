x

Pharr adds more cameras throughout the city to assist with expanding emergency call center

By: Christian von Preysing

With nearly a thousand cameras across the city of Pharr, officials are planning to add more to assist an expanding emergency call center.

At the regional communication center in Pharr, dispatchers are expanding their assets in order to respond to major emergencies. The center even takes calls from neighboring cities like Peñitas, Progreso and Linn San Manuel.

“Whether it’s a really bad accident on the interchange, we can quickly find that accident and see, do we need more resources?” said EMS chief Danny Ramirez. “Do we need to ask them to move their cars off the freeway so we don’t have a traffic jam? If there’s a house fire, we can see the smoke and ask the lieutenant do they need to pull a second alarm?”

