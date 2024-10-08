x

Pharr celebra temporada anual de productos agrícolas

La ciudad de Pharr celebra su evento anual de la temporada productos agrícolas 2024-2025.

En esta ocasión será más especial si cabe, pues el puente internacional de Pharr celebra 30 años de conexión comercial entre México y Estados Unidos.

Si desea acudir al evento, puede hacerlo, ya que será abierto al público.

Este dará inicio a las 10 AM del jueves 10 de octubre en el puente Internacional Pharr en 9600 South Cage Boulevard.

