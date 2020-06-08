Pharr city commissioner admits to wrongdoing in 'hero' comment of chainsaw instigator

A comment on Facebook drew much outrage over the weekend. The comment was from a Pharr city commissioner, Ricardo Medina, calling the man who threatened protesters in McAllen a hero.

Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez says he couldn’t believe it when he saw the screenshot of Medina’s comment. He says it doesn’t fit the commissioner’s personality or beliefs.

The mayor sent the screenshot to Medina, asking him to explain what his thought process was. Dr. Hernandez says Medina explained his own family and friends confronted him about it too.

Medina released a statement in part:

“I reacted to what I thought was the business owner protecting his property. I have now fully watched the video in question and I am truly sorry for the oversight. I am against violence, racist remarks or any such action.”

