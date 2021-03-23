Pharr EDC Foundation unveils new scholarship program

Photo Credit: City of Pharr

The Pharr Economic Development Corporation Foundation announced a new scholarship program for Pharr students to be awarded $2,000.

The Pharr EDC Foundation Scholarship is the result of a partnership with the Pharr EDC Foundation, the Pharr EDC and the city of Pharr, according to a Tuesday news release.

The Pharr EDC Foundation will award a total of 150 scholarships, each valued at $2,000 for one academic school year.

In order to apply for the Pharr EDC Foundation Scholarship, a candidate must meet the following requirements:

• Reside in the City of Pharr

• Be a current high school student graduating during the 2020-2021 school year

• Have maintained a grade point average of at least 2.5

• Submit completed application, essay/personal statement, and required documents no later than April 12, 2021

Applications are available online and can be picked up at the Pharr EDC office at 1215 S. Cage Blvd. Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The deadline to submit an application is Monday, April 12 at 5 p.m.

Completed applications should be submitted to pharredcfoundation@pharr-tx.gov.

For more information, contact the Pharr EDC at (956) 402-4332 or email pharredcfoundation@pharr-tx.gov.