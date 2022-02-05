Pharr Fire Department offering free rides to shelters
For some, the cold inside their own homes can be unbearable.
That’s why if you live in Pharr and need help getting to a warming shelter, you can call and ask to be picked-up 24 hours a day by calling 956-402-4444.
The city has partnered-up with The Salvation Army in McAllen and the Sekula Public Library in Edinburg to have those shelters available.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Man accused of robbing women’s clothes from Brownsville store in custody
-
Pharr Fire Department offering free rides to shelters
-
LUPE hosts forum for Democratic candidates running for Hidalgo County judge
-
UTRGV doctor recognized with $1.7 million grant
-
Expert shares tips on how to prepare your vehicle for cold weather