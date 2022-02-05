Pharr Fire Department offering free rides to shelters

For some, the cold inside their own homes can be unbearable.

That’s why if you live in Pharr and need help getting to a warming shelter, you can call and ask to be picked-up 24 hours a day by calling 956-402-4444.

The city has partnered-up with The Salvation Army in McAllen and the Sekula Public Library in Edinburg to have those shelters available.

Watch the video above for the full story.