Pharr Fire Department offering free rides to shelters

Saturday, February 05 2022
By: Santiago Caicedo

For some, the cold inside their own homes can be unbearable.

That’s why if you live in Pharr and need help getting to a warming shelter, you can call and ask to be picked-up 24 hours a day by calling 956-402-4444.

The city has partnered-up with The Salvation Army in McAllen and the Sekula Public Library in Edinburg to have those shelters available.

