Pharr firefighter writes children's book to teach kids about police officers

A Valley first responder has gone above the call of duty to help teach children the roles of police officers through reading.

Using childhood experiences as an influence, Pharr firefighter Santos Vallejo wrote a children's storybook in the hopes of creating a lasting impact on the community.

Vallejo said his book "Protect and Serve" aims to help change the way children see police officers.

"If the cop is looked at as the bad guy," Vallejo said. "Who are they going to call when they need help?"

Vallejo said he is donating the first edition book copy to the Pharr Police Department.