Pharr International Bridge shows promising revenue
A big day at the Pharr International Bridge as a celebration was held Thursday for two nations and the start of the produce season.
Pharr International Bridge is the number one bridge in the United States for shipping avocados and pineapples to Mexico.
It also allows for trade with around 90 countries.
The bridge is on track to make about $17 million for the city of Pharr this year.
