Pharr leaders hold roundtable to discuss school safety

City and school district police in Pharr met on Wednesday to focus on the upcoming school year as part of a roundtable discussion aimed at filling in any gaps in school security.

“We need to work closely, we need to train together, communicate, make sure we're on the same page,” Pharr police Chief and City Manager Andy Harvey said. “And when we do that, we're better, and our students are safer."

There are a total of five school districts in Pharr, and officials say that contributes to a lot of challenges.

“That's the major takeaway, we must be ready now - not try to figure it out when it happens,” Harvey said.

Being proactive means having a more unified training approach among all law enforcement so that everyone is on the same page, improving police response – Pharr assistant Chief of police Joel Robles said.

“And ensure that all the officers that are responding to a school have the same training, have the same equipment, have the same ability to communicate with each other,” Robles said.

This was the first of many roundtable conversations, Harvey said.

