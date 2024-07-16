Pharr Man Charged with Arson after Attempting to Burn Girlfriend’s Car
PHARR – A Pharr man accused of trying to light his girlfriend’s car on fire has been charged.
Felix Garcia was charged with arson after his arrest Friday.
Investigators say Garcia was burning pictures inside his girlfriend’s car. They say he later poured a liquid into the gas tank.
Garcia is now out on bond.
More News
News Video
-
La Joya ISD considers selling golf course due to lack of maintenance,...
-
Book written on the journey of abandoned McAllen dog, Harvey the Dalmatian
-
Alamo city leaders working to regulate panhandling
-
Local reaction to SpaceX moving headquarters to Brownsville
-
Supreme Court issues stay of execution for Cameron County inmate