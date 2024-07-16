x

Pharr Man Charged with Arson after Attempting to Burn Girlfriend’s Car

4 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 12:38 PM December 31, 2019 in News - Local

PHARR – A Pharr man accused of trying to light his girlfriend’s car on fire has been charged.

Felix Garcia was charged with arson after his arrest Friday.

Investigators say Garcia was burning pictures inside his girlfriend’s car. They say he later poured a liquid into the gas tank.

Garcia is now out on bond.

