Pharr man receives 21 years following 8th drug trafficking conviction

A Pharr man has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison on drug related charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 63-year-old Gilberto Elroy Ramirez pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 11 kilograms of cocaine.

The incident occurred in May 2019. Authorities conducted a traffic stop when they found Ramirez in possession of two plastic bags of cocaine in his pocket.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said law enforcement searched his residence and property where they discovered multiple bricks of cocaine, a scale, plastic wrap, razor blades, heat seal bags and a loaded 9 mm caliber pistol.

During his court hearing, additional evidence was introduced detailing Ramirez's criminal history, including seven prior convictions for drug trafficking.

"In handing down the sentence, [U.S. District Chief Judge Randy] Crane noted Ramirez is a career offender who has spent a substantial amount of years in prison for his past crimes and yet continued to make poor choices," the news release stated.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Ramirez's 21-year sentenced will be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

Ramirez is currently pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.