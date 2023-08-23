Pharr man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

A 31-year-old Pharr man has been ordered to federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Christian Shauntrell Garcia pleaded guilty May 2 and was ordered to serve 50 months that would immediately be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a news release.

Authorities believed Garcia discharged a firearm at a residence in Pharr in 2021, according to the release.

In November 2021, authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Garcia fled. A high-speed chase ensued, and law enforcement was able to take him into custody and found he was in possession of a firearm along with various controlled substances, according to the release.