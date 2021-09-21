Pharr man speaks out after witnessing bee attack

A man who witnessed a swarm of bees attack two Hidalgo County employees on Monday is sharing his story of how he and his neighbors sprung into action to help the men.

Pharr resident John Kelly said he was walking outside his home when he heard the screams.

"My neighbor, he said, 'someone's in the canal,' so I went down to the gate and ran over there," Kelly said. "I climbed the hill, and there were two people in the water with bees all over their heads."

Kelly saw firsthand as a swarm of bees attacked the men working on repairing erosion to a drainage ditch; they were each stung more than 100 times.

