Pharr mayor reacts to cities ending EMS service contract

Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez is reacting after multiple cities and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 ended contracts with the city's EMS service.

As Channel 5 News previously reported, Pharr made the first move. City leaders say the city cut ties because ambulance rides weren't being paid.

RELATED: Pharr EMS ending services with cities in western Hidalgo County

"We're here to help any way they want or they can go with a third party," Hernandez said. "But we did our part, which we're not obligated to do; we did it out of the kindness of our heart for the betterment of our community. But Pharr will never lose, ever spend taxpayer money outside the city."

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez says Pharr EMS was willing to provide services at no cost up until this point.

RELATED: Plans for new EMS service in the Delta area

"Never did we expect or believe that Pharr would always be able to provide it at that cost but we knew that they entered into an agreement provided at no cost so that was the only reliance that we had," Cortez said.

Cortez says the county is not legally obligated to provide ambulance services to the county or any city.