Man charged in shooting death of brother-in-law

New details were released in a Pharr murder investigation after a man was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of his brother-in-law.

Rheinchard Lara is accused of shooting Roberto Garza several times in the face, head and neck outside his home, according to a criminal complaint. His bond was set at $750,000.

According to the complaint, Pharr police officers responded to a residence at the 3400 block of Mezcal Drive in reference to a Monday night shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Garza dead on the sidewalk in front of his house, according to the complaint.

The complaint said a witness was with Garza inside the home when someone knocked on the front door. She said Garza asked who it was, and a person responded, saying "Chito."

The witness said Garza and Chito began arguing through the front door when Garza went outside carrying a knife. When Garza went back inside the house, Chito continued knocking on the door, saying he was sorry, according to the complaint.

The witness told police Garza went back outside when she heard four loud bangs and a man say "that's what you get" in Spanish before fleeing the scene, according to the complaint.

The witness found Garza laying on the floor with blood on his face. A friend identified Chito as Rheinchard Lara, according to the complaint. A photo lineup was done with the witness, who was able to identify Lara as the person leaving the scene, according to the complaint.