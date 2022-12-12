Pharr PD to increase patrol over the holiday season
The Pharr Police Department wants to remind the public to take extra precautions behind the wheel this holiday season.
Increased patrols will take effect Friday through Jan. 1, 2023.
Pharr police will be on the lookout for speeding violations, traffic safety laws, seatbelts, and drunk drivers.
Driving intoxicated can de deadly and can cost:
- A fine up to $2,000 and up to 180 days in jail
- Bail up to $1,000
- Court costs up to $500
- Attorney fees of an average up to $9,400
- Probation fees of 12 months up to $1,200
- Alcohol education course up to $70 to $200
- Increased car insurance up to $1,000
- Car impound and towing fee up to $200
- Car storage fees of five days up to $100
- Ignition interlock device up to $1,400
Pharr police encourages the public to find safe ways home.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, over 25,000 drunk-driving related crashes were reported in 2021.