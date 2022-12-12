Pharr PD to increase patrol over the holiday season

Pexels

The Pharr Police Department wants to remind the public to take extra precautions behind the wheel this holiday season.

Increased patrols will take effect Friday through Jan. 1, 2023.

Pharr police will be on the lookout for speeding violations, traffic safety laws, seatbelts, and drunk drivers.

Driving intoxicated can de deadly and can cost:

A fine up to $2,000 and up to 180 days in jail

Bail up to $1,000

Court costs up to $500

Attorney fees of an average up to $9,400

Probation fees of 12 months up to $1,200

Alcohol education course up to $70 to $200

Increased car insurance up to $1,000

Car impound and towing fee up to $200

Car storage fees of five days up to $100

Ignition interlock device up to $1,400

Pharr police encourages the public to find safe ways home.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, over 25,000 drunk-driving related crashes were reported in 2021.