Pharr police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting a family member

Courtesy from the Pharr Police Department

Pharr police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a family member.

Noe Antonio, 45, was charged with eight counts of sexual assault; a first-degree felony, and one count of prohibited sexual conduct; a second-degree felony, on Sunday.

Police say a teen girl made an outcry on Saturday and reported that the suspect was a family member.

After an investigation, Pharr police found Antonio at a home in Pharr and arrested him.

Antonio's bond was set at $1.8 million.

He remains in Hidalgo County jail, online records show.

Pharr police continue to investigate the case and asks the public to report suspected crime anonymously to Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.