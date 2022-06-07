Pharr police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting a family member
Pharr police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a family member.
Noe Antonio, 45, was charged with eight counts of sexual assault; a first-degree felony, and one count of prohibited sexual conduct; a second-degree felony, on Sunday.
Police say a teen girl made an outcry on Saturday and reported that the suspect was a family member.
After an investigation, Pharr police found Antonio at a home in Pharr and arrested him.
Antonio's bond was set at $1.8 million.
He remains in Hidalgo County jail, online records show.
Pharr police continue to investigate the case and asks the public to report suspected crime anonymously to Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.
