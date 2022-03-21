Pharr police arrests lead suspect in string of vehicle burglaries

Pharr Police Department

The Pharr Police Department arrested a man believed to be involved in several vehicle burglaries across the city.

Authorities say 24-year-old Francisco Elias Flores was arrested on March 17 for outstanding warrants of evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say Flores is the lead suspect involved in several vehicle burglaries that took place last week at VIP Estates Subdivision. Officials say while in custody, Flores confessed to being involved in multiple burglaries.

Pharr police also recovered stolen property from at least a dozen separate cases with more still pending.