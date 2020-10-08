Pharr Police Department requests help from the public to find missing man

The Pharr Police Department on Thursday requested help from the public to find a missing 65-year-old man.

Relatives lost contact with Arturo Perez Saldana in May and reported him missing in June, according to a news release from the police department.

"Officers learned that Mr. Perez Saldana would frequently visit Mexico and return," according to the news release.

Perez Saldana stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a cross tattooed on his left inner forearm.

Anyone with information about Perez Saldana is asked to contact the police department at (956) 402-4100 or Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-TIPS.