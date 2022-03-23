Pharr police: Driver arrested on DWI charge following morning train collision
Pharr police arrested a driver on a driving while intoxicated charge following a train collision early Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred at Petunia Street and Business 83 shortly before 4 a.m., according to the Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey.
The driver, identified as 25-year-old Julian Moya, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, Harvey said.
Moya and a passenger were not severely injured and were medically checked at the scene, Harvey added.
