Pharr police give tips on how to keep your home safe while traveling for the holidays
Pharr police have a few tips if you're planning to leave for the holidays:
- • Request extra patrol in your neighborhood
- • Invest in security systems or cameras
- • Ask friends or family to check on your home
- • Make sure all doors and windows have secondary locks
- • Don't hide spare keys in mailboxes or under doormats
- • Use timers for radios or lights while you're away
