Pharr police give tips on how to keep your home safe while traveling for the holidays

If you're planning on hitting the road for the holiday, Pharr police wants to make sure you don't forget about your home while you're away.

Police say its not unusual to see an increase in thefts this time of year.

"We have a lot of residents here that like to decorate their yard and it looks really great, but unfortunately, we do have a lot of those items being stolen throughout the night," said officer Nicolas Zepeda.

Pharr police have a few tips if you're planning to leave for the holidays:

• Request extra patrol in your neighborhood

Request extra patrol in your neighborhood • Invest in security systems or cameras

Invest in security systems or cameras • Ask friends or family to check on your home

Ask friends or family to check on your home • Make sure all doors and windows have secondary locks

Make sure all doors and windows have secondary locks • Don't hide spare keys in mailboxes or under doormats

Don't hide spare keys in mailboxes or under doormats • Use timers for radios or lights while you're away