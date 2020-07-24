Pharr police searching for suspect in connection to a convenience store robbery
Pharr police are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery in a convenience store.
It happened on Friday at about 1:12 a.m. at a Stripes located on 2710 N. Cage.
According to the Pharr Police, a man entered the store and walked up to the cashier area, demanding items from the cashier to include money.
The unknown male made it known that he had a handgun while demanding the money.
Reportedly the man left the store and left in a black vehicle.
The man is described as 5’8” tall with a medium build and wore a white shirt to cover the top of his head, black sunglasses, a multicolor facemask, a light blue long sleeve button-up shirt and black undershirt. The male was also wearing red pants and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4100 or Pharr Crime Stoppers 956-787-8477.
