Pharr police searching for suspect in connection to a convenience store robbery

Pharr police are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery in a convenience store.

It happened on Friday at about 1:12 a.m. at a Stripes located on 2710 N. Cage.

According to the Pharr Police, a man entered the store and walked up to the cashier area, demanding items from the cashier to include money.

The unknown male made it known that he had a handgun while demanding the money.

Reportedly the man left the store and left in a black vehicle.

The man is described as 5’8” tall with a medium build and wore a white shirt to cover the top of his head, black sunglasses, a multicolor facemask, a light blue long sleeve button-up shirt and black undershirt. The male was also wearing red pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4100 or Pharr Crime Stoppers 956-787-8477.