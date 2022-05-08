Pharr police seeking suspect accused of stealing CBD oil cartridges from smoke shop

Photo credit: Pharr Police Department

Pharr police are seeking information about a suspect accused of stealing CBD oil cartridges from a smoke shop Saturday afternoon.

Police say the robbery happened at about 2:50 p.m. at Black Sheep Smoke and Vape located at 1513 S. Cage.

The clerk told police that a man wearing all black entered the shop, gave verbal commands and took an unknown amount of CBD oil cartridges from the glass display.

The man then left the location on foot. No injuries were reported.

Pharr police asks anyone with information about the incident to call Pharr CrimeStoppers at 956-787-TIPS.