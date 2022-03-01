Pharr residents voice disapproval for rezoning request

At least 20 families gathered together at Pharr City Hall Monday night. Residents from the city’s Sing subdivision voiced their disapproval for a rezoning request that would change this portion of the property from a single residential district to a residential multi-family high-density district, which is something needed for an apartment complex.

“We all want progress," said sing subdivision resident Carlos Paez. "There’s no issue about progress. The issue is about leaving certain neighborhoods the way they’re supposed to be.”

Paez is just one of the handful of residents given a minute and a half to speak on the matter. Issues with the rezoning point to concerns with increased traffic and crime to an area that already lacks infrastructure.

“It looks like a rural area, even though we’ve been annexed long ago," Paez said. "It still looks like a rural area. We have county roads. We don’t have city roads. There’s no sidewalks.”

When members of the planning and zoning commission broke to executive session, Channel 5 News saw firsthand how everyone was here for this one issue.

One resident criticized the construction company’s request and said the community is open for some sort of expansion, but not a large housing complex.

“It’s not a home, what they want to build," said resident Sergio Gutierrez. "They want to build a business. In our neighborhood, it’s homes.”

Members of the planning and zoning commission voted to deny that request.

“We’re blessed because at least we can hang on to what we have, what we call, a neighborhood," Gutierrez said. "Our neighborhood, which is our home.”

While it is good news for this community, their battle is not over just yet as the issue still has to be decided by members of the city commission. Monday night’s denial does carry some weight, but the decision rests in their hands.