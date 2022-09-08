Pharr's police mental health unit to host second annual mental health awareness fair

The Pharr Police Department's Mental Health Unit will be hosting its second annual Stick by Me Mental Health Awareness Fair Friday.

The free event will be held at Pharr Vanguard Academy Nature and Birding Center from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m, and is expected to be packed with people wearing a light for those who were unable to see their own.

"We like to put the glow stick as a light or pathway to everyone who is in the darkness," Pharr police Mental Health Unit Jacklyn Rodriguez said. "Who doesn't really know how to come out from it and get the help."

The department's mental health unit will be making their presence known and letting the community know that they are there to help them in a time of need, especially when concerning mental health.

There will be around 25 vendors providing resources and guest speakers who have been through hard times and those who lost their loved ones to suicide.

The department's mental health unit says events like this are proving to help people in the area get the assistance they need.

Those who are having thoughts of depression or suicide can call or text the suicide prevention number at 988.