x

Pharr students rock out in first performance of the year

1 hour 56 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, October 26 2022 Oct 26, 2022 October 26, 2022 6:22 PM October 26, 2022 in News - Local

A classical guitar class at Dr. William Long Elementary turned into a rock band. 

Fourth and fifth grade students had their first performance of the year Wednesday. 

For some students, the class was an opportunity to play the guitar for the first time.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days