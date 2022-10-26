Pharr students rock out in first performance of the year
A classical guitar class at Dr. William Long Elementary turned into a rock band.
Fourth and fifth grade students had their first performance of the year Wednesday.
For some students, the class was an opportunity to play the guitar for the first time.
More News
News Video
-
Despite new city ordinance putting disconnections on hold, Brownsville PUB customer left...
-
Rise in stray dogs overwhelming Valley shelters
-
Valley officials share health and safety tips for Halloween
-
Third arrest made in connection with death of Brownsville teen
-
Pharr students rock out in first performance of the year