Phase 2 of $5.6 million drainage project underway

A groundbreaking was held Wednesday on phase two of a $5.6 million drainage project.

The first phase of the South Main Drain Expansion runs from McColl Road in McAllen to I-69C in Edinburg.

The second part of the work will extend the drainage system an additional 3.2 miles.

The system will be able to handle more than 100 million gallons of water at a time to help move floodwater out of Edinburg, McAllen, Pharr and San Juan.