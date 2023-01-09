Pilot program aims to make biking safe in the Valley

Texas Department of Transportation wants to know how to make biking better for the community.

They are asking people to fill out a survey to let them know what concerns they have when they are biking on the road.

“We got to figure out ways to get from point a to point b in a city that’s protective and safe without having to go through traffic.” President and founder of Valley Off-Road Bicycling Association David Hernandez said.

TxDot is asking the community for their input about biking concerns in a quick survey.

“We want the biking experience to be safe and be a comfortable experience, so any input they may have about areas for improvement, we want to hear about it.” Public Information Officer for TxDot, Pharr District, Ray Pedraza said.

TxDot officials say it's a pilot program that will involve four of 25 districts. The Pharr District was chosen to be part of the bike planning program, since it covers four Valley counties, and four other surrounding counties.

“The goal is to perhaps connect these regional bikeways between TXDOT districts.” Pedraza said.

To fill out the survey, click here.

For the full story, watch the video above.