Pilot program will let Detroit students offer free tax help

Dozens of Detroit high school students have become certified tax preparers and will offer free help to their neighbors starting Monday. The Detroit News reports about 40 students at Southeastern and Martin Luther King Jr. high schools have become IRS-certified tax preparers. They'll offer the free help until April 2. Teachers say it not only helps the communities but can enhance student resumes. Student Nadia Lawrence is one of tax preparers. She looking forward to being able to teach her own parents and other adults about how to become financially literate. The program is modeled after one in Waco, Texas.

