Pima County official: Federal grant adds to pension burden

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County's manager says a federal grant for border security costs is contributing to the county's excess pension obligation costs. The Arizona Daily Star reports that a county analysis found that Sheriff’s Department employees are boosting their pensions by working more overtime before they retire. The overtime is funded by the grant but the pension is paid by the county. County Manager Chuck Huckleberry said the Operation Stonegarden grant program is a “financial detriment to local taxpayers” and he says the county shouldn’t participate in the future without the federal government making changes. County Supervisors are split on Stonegarden while Sheriff Mark Napier defends continued participation.

